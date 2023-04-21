ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A “strong odor” in the kitchen area of a bakery on White Street was deemed a Level 1 hazardous material response Friday morning, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

RFD responded to 10 White Street for the report of an odor of Ammonia.

Fire crews say when they arrived on the scene, they were able to confirm there was an ammonia leak in the basement and started to evacuate the building.

RFD says the incident became a Level 1 hazardous material response and the RFD hazmat team was dispatched. They add that a system was shut down for repair in the basement.

After the repair, the system was turned back on and a minor leak was found, according to RFD.

The Hazardous Material team inspected the basement and found no signs of ammonia fumes. The system is being monitored, RFD says, and workers at the building who felt sick went home for the day.