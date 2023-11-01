ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family living in Spencerport is receiving assistance following a fire at their home on Martha Street early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a house on Martha Street after the family was woken up by an orange glow from the fire. The family did exit the house safely, but the fire chief believes the home is a loss.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family of four. No injuries have been reported to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.