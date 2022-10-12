GREECE, NY (WROC) — Tuesday and Wednesday evenings in Greece, if you ordered Mark’s Pizzeria, you might have seen the Ridge Road Fire District and the American Red Cross come to the door with your pie. Battalion Chief Brian Gebo explains why.

“If they have working smoke alarms, their reward is, they get free pizza. If they don’t have working alarms, we’ve partnered with the American Red Cross to provide the alarms at no cost,” said Gebo.

Laura Dean with the American Red Cross is installing the alarms. She said this work is vital to their cause.

“That is our mission, is to prevent disasters. We help people during them, but prevention is a big part,” she said.

Gebo said what they’re doing here with Mark’s Pizzeria is new, however, they’re very active in the district by teaming up with schools and organizations to raise awareness. Mark Parina with Mark’s Pizzeria said this is all about people.

“We really take pride in being a part of the community, even though we have locations all across Rochester and Western New York, it’s really like each location serves that community really well,” said Parina.

Gebo said he can’t stress that enough to folks when it comes to smoke alarms.

“The biggest thing with that is its early detection and early notification. Fires double in size every 30 seconds,” Gebo said. “So it’s of the utmost importance to be alerted and get out and have a plan of how you’re going to escape your house.”

Greece resident Nina Peet’s alarms were all working and good to go. She said she has four kids and safety always comes first. Because of that, her pizza was on the house.

“I think it’s absolutely great, easy, and I really appreciate the incentive. I love what they’re doing for the community,” she said.

On Thursday evening, Mark’s Pizzeria will be doing the same thing in the Chili area for select pizza orders. Fire Prevention Week runs until Saturday.