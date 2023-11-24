ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family in Brighton had a brief scare following a porch fire on Thanksgiving, according to the Brighton Police Department.

Officers said the Brighton Fire Department was assisted on the scene by other fire departments to put out the fire. No injuries were reported and the fire did not spread to the main part of the house.

Chief Aaron Hiller of the Brighton Fire Department said, that while no one wants to get a call on the holidays, he is proud of the response.

“We’re here to serve our community and to do it around Thanksgiving, and to make sure these people were able to get back in their homes and have their holiday is very meaningful,” said Chief Hiller. “I appreciate all the companies that came, our own members and the mutual aid companies that came on a holiday to help us. So thankful for our department and our community.”

Clover Street was shut down for some time but has since re-opened once the investigation wrapped up.