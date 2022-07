ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A small fire broke out at the Velvet Belly restaurant in the Rochester Public Market Friday evening.

The rear wall of the building caught fire, but firefighters were able to put it out immediately — with no spread. However, the restaurant was required to close early.

No official information has been released as to what caused the fire or any damage to the building.

