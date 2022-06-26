ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An adult and five children were displaced from their home following a house fire on Burrows Street near Otis Street Saturday night.

Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department arrived at the location around 9 p.m. and described the house as a 2.5-story, single-family home with fire coming from the second floor.

Additional companies were requested due to the amount of fire and how warm it was outside at the time. Firefighters entered the house and stretched a line to the second floor to extinguish the fire. Additional crews searched the structure and did not find anyone inside.

Firefighters said they found high heat and some fire extensions in the attic. It took firefighters roughly 25 minutes to put the fire under control.

The Red Cross responded to assist the family with temporary housing. No civilian or firefighter were injured in the fire.

“The quick response and actions of the firefighters limited the fire damage to the second floor and attic,” RFD officials said. “The remainder of the house suffered smoke, heat and water damage. A neighboring house suffered some heat damage to the siding of the home.”

Officials are working to determine what caused the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

