ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Wayneport Road in Macedon Monday afternoon.
Firefighters from Egypt, Macedon, and Farmington can be seen spraying the house, which appears mostly charred.
News 8 crews say that the garage is completely destroyed and that it looks as if the fire spread to most of the home.
There is no official information on whether or not anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.