Service dog killed in house fire near Christian Avenue area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department was called to 165 Christian Avenue for a service dog that was trapped in house fire around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, the one and a half story structure was found surrounded by heavy smoke. The fire required 20 minutes and three handlines to contain. Upon examining the damage, firefighters reported the service dog perished in the incident.

Red Cross assisted one of the home occupants but they all made it out of the home safely. The home itself was greatly damaged and considered unlivable. Rochester Fire Department officials reported no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, News 8 will update this story as new details arrive.