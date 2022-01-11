Seneca Falls trailer park fire leaves structure a total loss, no injuries reported

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — A number of residents evacuated from the Seneca Manor Trailer Park after a fierce fire ravaged a trailer home overnight Tuesday.

Police say responding officers reported the structure was completely engulfed in flames upon their arrival. While the home was a total loss, no one was injured in the fire.

Fire crews were at the scene of the fire around 12:10 a.m. and were able to extinguish it within an hour, according to authorities. Units from Waterloo, Canoga, Fayette and the City of Geneva assisted.

Officials say the trailer home was unlivable and the resident were forced to make alternate housing arrangements.

The cause of fire remains under investigations but police officials say it is not suspicious.

