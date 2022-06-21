ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An adult and a child were displaced after a large overnight house fire on Lincoln Street Tuesday.

Authorities say emergency crews arrived at 106 Lincoln Street around midnight for the report of a house fire. Once at the location, firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the top of the structure.

According to officials, everyone inside the two-family residence was able to escape without incident, including the sole occupant of the second floor along with her dog.

Fire crews pulled out of the structure and began attacking it from the outside due to the appearance of the building and the amount of fire within. Shortly after, authorities at scene said a significant portion of the roof collapsed and the chimney fell through the roof.

Officials said RedCross is providing housing to an adult and one child. No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine what started the fire.

