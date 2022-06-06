ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A city resident was hospitalized and a cat was killed during an overnight house fire around the area of Rohr Street Monday.

According to officials, first responders arrived at 80 Rohr Street for the report of abdominal pain. Once at the location they found that a female had multiple burns and a fire was in the upstairs apartment.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the fire found in the second-floor apartment. Crews were able to locate one animal, but they say it was beyond help.

Authorities say the fire was put out but the 2 1/2 story wood-framed structure will require extensive repairs. The first-floor residents were able to return to their home.

The woman injured in the incident was transported to a nearby hospital. Officials say the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

An investigation is underway to understand what caused the fire.

