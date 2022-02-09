Rochester man arrested for arson, burglary for 2020 fire on Portland Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested for causing a fire during a burglary attempt of a ATM machine inside a Portland Avenue corner store in 2020.

According to authorities, investigators placed a 30-year-old resident into custody after identifying him as one of two suspects involved in the crime Tuesday.

In the morning of January 2020, emergency crews were called to a corner store on Portland Avenue for the report of a fire inside and found it was coming from an ATM machine inside the front entrance.

Investigators determined it was caused by two male suspects during a burglary at the closed store.

Rochester police were able to take one of the suspects into custody following an unrelated crime.

During an interview with him, the suspect said he used a gas-cutting torch to gain entry into the store and continuing to use it in order to burn into the ATM machine for cash. The suspects departed the scene with stolen items in bags before the fire was recognized, according to officials.

Police say the second male is still outstanding. This investigation is still ongoing.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.