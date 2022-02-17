ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A two-story family home suffered extensive damage following an overnight fire on Lime Street Thursday.

According to emergency crews, firefighters responded to the report of a fire around 3 a.m. An interior attack was initiated as flames began spreading to the neighboring residence, about a foot and a half away.

The home was vacant when and no injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The structure was heavily damaged. The neighboring home also suffered flame damage to the roof area but occupants inside were not displaced, according to emergency crews.

Officials say the home where the fire began was recently purchased and in the process of being renovated.

An investigation to determine what caused the fire is currently underway.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.