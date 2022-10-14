ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A person is safe after escaping from a large house fire on East Main Street early Friday morning.

According to fire crew officials, clouds of heavy smoke became visible along the 2200 block of East Main Street around 5:45 a.m. Once at the location, fire marshalls made their way inside the single-family residence and eventually found one person trapped.

News 8 crew members on scene say the victim made it out of the home safe but suffered from smoke inhalation and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The fire was brought under control in around 15 minutes. Traffic continues to be blocked off by firetrucks on some portions of East Main Street and Winton Road.

Further information is not available at this time.

Investigators are working to determine what started the blaze. Anyone with additional details is asked to call 911 or the Rochester Fire Department at (585) 428-7036.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.