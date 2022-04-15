ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Fire Department crews rescued a female photographer Friday morning who was seen hanging from a bridge.

Authorities say crews responded to Vixette Street and Genesee Street around 7:40 a.m. for the report of a person hanging from the train trestle bridge.

One on the scene, firefighters discovered a female photographer on a swing off the side of and under the bridge taking pictures.

Officials say due to her precarious position, RFD called in additional resources to make the rescue and bring her to safety.

Crews set up a rescue rope system on the bridge and prepared to repel a firefighter down the victim while the RFD’s water rescue team launched into the river for both the firefighter and the photographer’s safety.

The firefighter was able to attach a rescue harness to the woman and the crews on the bridge above brought them both to safety.

Officials say the whole operation took approximately 40 minutes and there were no injuries reported to the photographer or any firefighters.

(Photo courtesy Rochester Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy Rochester Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy Rochester Fire Department)

