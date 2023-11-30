ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters and police officers were at the scene of a house fire on St. Paul Street Thursday morning.

The house fire was located near the Seneca Park Zoo. Details are limited, but a News 8 crew said they saw people outside with blankets. There is no confirmation if anyone was injured.

News 8 reached out to the Rochester Police Department, who said that the Rochester Fire Department is the leading agency in charge of the investigation.

