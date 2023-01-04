ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters are working on a structure fire early Wednesday morning on East Avenue.

The structure fire was in the back of Veneto Wood Fire Pizza. According to RFD, the fire was contained in a tool shed inside of the building, which was knocked down quickly.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. RFD added that a cat had to be rescued from the building.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Structure fire in the back of Veneto pizza and Keya Tama on East Avenue in #roc pic.twitter.com/QYJaLgFgmZ — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) January 4, 2023

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.