ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters are working on a structure fire early Wednesday morning on East Avenue.
The structure fire was in the back of Veneto Wood Fire Pizza. According to RFD, the fire was contained in a tool shed inside of the building, which was knocked down quickly.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. RFD added that a cat had to be rescued from the building.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
