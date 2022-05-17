ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rocester firefighter was hospitalized with second-degree burns early Tuesday after a house fire on the city’s northeast side.

Authorities say Rochester Fire Department crews responded to a house on 5th Street around 12:30 a.m. and discovered flames from the second floor of the home.

According to firefighters, a bystander told first responders that there were people inside, including children. However, once the fire was ultimately under control, no people were found inside the house.

Officials say crews made an aggressive attack to make it to the top of the second-floor stairs before being driven back by high heat and exposed wiring. They say several firefighters received electric shocks and were treated by AMR ambulance staff at the scene.

One firefighter was ultimately taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with second-degree burns to his arms. Officials said it was unclear if the burns were from high heat or exposure to electrical energy.

The fire was then knocked down from outside the residents and brought under control in about 40 minutes.

Authorities say the house appeared occupied, but no power or occupant was present and RG&E cut power to the home.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.