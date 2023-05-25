ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones filed a lawsuit against the City of Rochester and the Rochester Fire Department alleging racial prejudice and discrimination towards Black firefighters and civilians.

Jones is the firefighter who said he was forced to attend a racist Juneteenth party last year while at work.

According to the lawsuit, Jones, a 15-year veteran of RFD, said that he not only witnessed discrimination and harassment towards himself and other Black colleagues, but he also alleged that firefighters showed disregard for the property of Black civilians.

In one instance, Jones said he has witnessed firefighters putting ventilation holes in the roofs of Black homes to “prepare” for dangerous situations in White homes. In another instance, he alleged that he was ordered to use the jaws of life to destroy a Black woman’s car in what was a “minor fender bender.”

The lawsuit also mentions allegations Jones made a year ago where he said he was forced to attend a Juneteenth party that featured a cutout of former President Trump, Juneteenth flags near buckets of Kentucky Fried Chicken, and a woman impersonating Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart.

City officials told News 8 that they have not been served and that they have no comment at this time.

News 8 has also reached out to the Rochester Fire Department for comment and will update this story when more information comes through.

Full Lawsuit Document: