ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Firefighters responded to two separate reports of fires in Rochester on Steele Street and Lyell Avenue, respectively, on Saturday.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to the scrapyard on Steele Street in the morning, where they saw a fire in a large pile of scrap metal. Firefighters, along with staff members, worked to take down the fire, which took approximately half an hour.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters then responded to Lyell Avenue after reports of flames coming from the roof of a business. Firefighters arrived and discovered the fire involved the roof of an enclosed basement entry. They were able to extinguish the fire in approximately 10 minutes.

RFD investigators determined that the cause of the fire was a carelessly discarded smoking product.

Officials said there were no injuries reported in either incident.