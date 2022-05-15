ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters from the Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire on Massey Drive Sunday afternoon.

Officials from the City of Rochester said that crews arrived at the one-story home around 12:00 p.m. and discovered a fire in a bedroom.

The crews were able to place the fire under control in roughly 10 minutes.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

According to the Rochester Fire Investigation Unit, firefighters determined the fire was accidental and caused by an unattended burning candle.

Officials from the R.F.D. reminds everyone to make sure their smoke alarms are in working condition and if a resident doesn’t have a working smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm to call 311 for the R.F.D to install one.

Officials would also like to remind everyone that, when a smoke alarm goes off and there is smoke or fire in their homes, to leave the home, stay out and to call 911 from a safe place.