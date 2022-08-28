ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews were dispatched to a fire in the basement of a two-and-a-half-story home on Garson Avenue Sunday evening.

Upon arrival, firefighters made entry into the home and discovered the fire was near a dryer in the basement. The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

The wiring and contents in the basement were destroyed in the fire, as the rest of the house sustained smoke damage. Investigators determined the house to be unlivable.

No one was injured in the fire, however, a snake and a gecko were rescued from two separate aquariums inside the home.