ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department held an event Friday, releasing their very own calendar, and let’s just say, it’s spicy.

“Rochester’s bravest” features the men and women of the RFD as they look to raise funds for two organizations in our area. A portion of the calendar’s sales will be donated to the Second Hand Dog Rescue in Rochester in honor of Meg Amore Strocko, the late wife of Rochester firefighter Jason Strocko. Another portion of the sales will go toward Holy Childhood.

Elvis Reyes, a Rochester firefighter who died last year, loved the school, and was heavily involved in Christmas celebrations there. News 8 spoke with his son about what this calendar means to him.

“A lot of people are more oriented towards themselves, but at the end of the day, family, friends, that’s what we have in life,” Remington Reyes said. “We have nothing else. And so we just need to come here together to help lift others up who aren’t able to possibly support themselves.”

Holy Childhood is a school in Rochester that helps children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.