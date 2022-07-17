ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on South Union Street that caused damage to one apartment and took the lives of two cats.

The person that made the report to RFD said that the cause of the fire was a lit candle that fell onto some clothes and caught fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and damage to the burning apartment and all residents were able to evacuate — however, three cats were trapped in one room that was on fire. One cat was able to be rescued, but the other two were killed in the fire.

One firefighter was treated at Strong Memorial Hospital for a minor burn, but no other injuries were reported by RFD.