Rochester Fire Department investigate large house fire near Herald St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation is underway following a working that left a two-story home in the area of Herald Street with significant damage around 9:55 a.m. Saturday.

Officials responded to the scene after reports of heavy smoke coming from a family home.

According to authorities, nobody was inside the house at the time of the incident. Fire crews placed a hose line into the first floor of the residency and were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes.

The structure’s first and second floor received a lot of damage from the blaze, officials say.

The Rochester Fire Investigation Unit continues to investigate the incident.

No further information on the cause of the fire has been released at this time.

