Rochester Fire Department investigate house fire near Garson Avenue

Fire Department

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(News 8 WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation is underway of a house fire near Garson Avenue on Saturday evening.

Officials responded after multiple reports of fire and smoke.

Check back with news 8 as we continue coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Donate Now to the Food For Families Food Drive

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss