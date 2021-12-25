Rochester Fire Department investigate house fire near Garson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kids and teens in the Rochester area were surprised Christmas morning, all thanks to the ROC Freedom Riders.

“We wanted to give away bikes for the holiday to get more students, kids, youth, young folk, teens, on bicycles, as we prepare for the spring season, but really as a way for us to show love during the holidays, knowing there are so many families, with or without, whether they have it or they don’t, we just want to be able to show our love and appreciation," Rashad Smith, the Co-Founder of ROC Freedom Riders said.