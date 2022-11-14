ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department held a ceremony Monday morning honoring RFD officers who were promoted.

The ceremony, held at the Strong Museum of Play Paychex Theatre, celebrated the promotion of 17 officers of the Rochester Fire Department. Six of these officers were promoted to captains and 11 were promoted to lieutenants.

Fire Chief Felipe Hernandez, who swore in the officers, discussed the difficult process officers must go through to get promoted.

“It’s very difficult, it’s a lot of hard work, dedication that takes into it,” Chief Hernandez said. “They have to pass the civil service exam, we look into their history, their work ethic, what they’ve done for the department — so it’s really an accomplishment for someone to be promoted within the fire department.”