1 dead, firefighter injured after house fire on Jerold St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A city resident was pronounced dead and one firefighter was injured following a major home fire at 73 Jerold Street that began around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Rochester Fire Department Chief says the victim suffered burns and succumbed from his injuries.

According to authorities, one woman was rescued from the fire and was hospitalized for smoke inhalation while a single firefighter went to the hospital for an injury to his foot.

Two other people inside the home were able to escape the fire.

Additionally, two other fire crew members sustained minor injuries but remained at the fire’s location.

Crew members with News 8 at the scene of the fire reported the residence was two-story structure that is now severely damaged. Visible smoke and fire were coming from the upper floor of the building.

Officials say that there were working smoke detectors in the house but the people did not exit when they heard them, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Several firefighter trucks remain on the scene of the incident as an investigation continues.

Some video from scene pic.twitter.com/EAilcWXWri — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) January 5, 2022

Investigators on scene have not provided additional information on what caused the fire at this time. Public access to Jerold Street is expected to be blocked off for the next few hours as crews continue to work.

