ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the City of Rochester announced RFD Firefighter Elvis Reyes passed away on Wednesday due to apparent complications from surgery.

Firefighter Reyes spent 20 years with the Rochester Fire Department and was commended for his volunteer work, support of recruitment efforts, and work at the Summerville Pier in Long Island, Nassau County, and Suffolk County after Hurricane Sandy, officials said.

Firefighter Reyes was also recognized by the South East Area Coalition after rescuing two people from a structure fire in 2009. He was also recognized by the Puerto Plata Rochester Sister Cities Committee for instructing firefighters in the Dominican Republic.

“I express my deepest gratitude and condolences to the Reyes family,” said Mayor Malik D. Evans.

City officials added that Firefighter Reyes made a mark on the RFD and his legacy lives on through his sons Reid and Remington Reyes, who are also firefighters with the RFD.

“Firefighter Reyes was an outstanding, dedicated firefighter who was very committed to serving the community,” said Fire Chief Felipe Hernandez, Jr. “We will always remember him for his great smile and the positive energy he brought whenever he entered a room.”