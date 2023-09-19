ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council officially approved Stefano Napolitano’s appointment as chief of the Rochester Fire Department Tuesday.

Napolitano was formerly Batavia Fire Chief before becoming Deputy State Fire Administrator for the State of New York. He spoke with News 8 about his experience and goals Friday.

“The Rochester Fire Department is among the very best not only in the state, but in the nation,” Rochester City Council President Miguel A. Meléndez, Jr. said in a statement released Tuesday evening. “We look forward to working with Chief Napolitano, in partnership with the Mayor, to make our great Fire Department an even more equitable, responsive and inclusive organization — and to keep the RFD among the very best of the best.”

Napolitano began acting as fire chief on September 11.