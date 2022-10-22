ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ridge Road Fire District received a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for new lifesaving equipment, fire officials announced on Friday.

The foundation, according to the Ridge Road Fire District, recognized the district’s need for new equipment and awarded them over $19,000 to put towards seven new automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

“It feels great to be able to give back,” said Jenny Blaine, owner of Firehouse Subs. “These guys do awesome things, they take care of people and obviously they’re saving lives, so it’s great for me and my business to be able to give back and provide that to them.”

The Fire District added that they run approximately 6,000 calls a year and they carry an AED to every medical call. These new AEDs, they explained, will allow for better interface with their ambulance provider.

“We are extremely grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Rochester for providing us with this grant,” said Battalion Chief Brian Gebo of the Ridge Road Fire District. “This funding will allow us to provide even greater support to the citizens of Greece during emergency situations.”

According to the foundation’s website, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was formed in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The organization’s mission is to impact the lives and lifesaving abilities of local heroes and their communities.