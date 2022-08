ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters are currently working a fire on Lyell Avenue in the morning hours of Friday.

As they work the fire, the fire crew shut down the area of Lyell Ave. from Murray Street to Whitney Street.

No official information about the fire has been released at this time.

Fire on Lyell Ave has Lyell shut down from Murray to Whitney. Avoid the area @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/JUHWfff5lo — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) August 5, 2022

