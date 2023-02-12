ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A space heater is the cause of a bedroom fire at a home on Grand Ave. Sunday morning, according to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD).

The RFD says they responded to 87 Grand Ave. shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday morning for the report of a house on fire. They say the structure was a single family, two-and-a-half story residence.

A smoke detector in the home went off, and a woman in the house saw flames in a back room on the second floor, according to the RFD.

The woman was able to get everyone in the house out before the fire department arrived.

According to RFD, the first fire crew arrived on scene within four minutes and reported smoke coming from the front of the house. They add firefighters entered and quickly extinguished a bedroom fire, taking 20 minutes total for fire crews to declare the fire as under control.

The home suffered significant fire damage on the second floor, as well as smoke and water damage throughout.

The RFD says a space heater, getting its power supply by an extension cord was the cause of the fire. They add no civilians or firefighter injuries were reported.