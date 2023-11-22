ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) – Public Information Officer, Santos Cruz says he’s worked within the Rochester Fire Department for 12 years now and it is a typical mistake they have seen throughout the years.

He says over time food debris builds up and oils and grease can jump due to high heat which in turn causes an unexpected flame.

But that’s not the only mistake–he adds fires caused by deep-frying a frozen turkey is another common call.

He goes over a list of precautions to take to save yourself the stress and call.



“We want to make sure the kitchen is always clean. We want to make sure that we are always attentive to our cooking. If you’re taking any medication that may cause drowsiness or sleepiness that you’re aware of that. We want to make sure we have our pan or pot that the handle is always sticking inwards so nobody by accident tips it over or hit it with an elbow,” said Cruz.

He goes on to warn parents to be mindful of your children while cooking. Make sure the kids are at least 3 feet away from the stove at all times, never allow them to play in the kitchen. He advises parents to refrain from holding babies while cooking.



Santos also says it’s a good idea to have the proper gloves and lid sizes in case of a flare up, it could be easily put out by covering the flame and lowering the heat.