ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters responded to a report Thursday of a house fire on Frost Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed a heavy fire from the back of the large two-and-a-half-story duplex. They were able to knock down the fire outside the home as they advanced inside to extinguish the fire on the first floor of the structure. They were able to ventilate the home afterward.

A search was conducted and firefighters found nobody inside the home and no injuries were reported. Officials said the fire damage was on most of the first floor of the home, while smoke damage was throughout the home.