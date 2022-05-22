ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire on Smith Street.

Officials said firefighters arrived at 867 Smith St. and found smoke coming from the single-family residence, along with reports of a person trapped inside.

Officials also said that as crews were quickly extinguishing the fire, firefighters searched the house and located nobody inside. The missing person was later located down the street.

Officials report the fire caused significant damage to the first floor, causing the house to be unlivable.

The residents of the house — three adults and three children — were displaced by the fire and were assisted by Red Cross.

No injuries were sustained by civilians or firefighters and investigators said the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

