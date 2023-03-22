ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters were at the scene of a house fire on Northview Terrace on Tuesday evening.

RFD said that the two-and-a-half-story house had heavy fire showing from multiple floors. Fire crews had to call for an additional company due to the size of the fire. Firefighters said it took 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Firefighters said that the house had significant damage to all floors of the home while a neighboring house had heat damage. No one was inside the house at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

According to RFD, a power outage occurred in the area as a result of the fire, which RG&E restored within an hour.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.