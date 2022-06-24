ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester Fire Department said they responded to reports of a house fire on Lyceum Street Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they saw light smoke showing from the two-story, single-family home. Firefighters stretched a line and extinguished the fire. It took roughly 25 minutes to control and extinguish the fire.

Crew members said that one male city resident escaped prior to their arrival and they discovered nobody else was inside the house. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Investigators from the Rochester Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause of the fire was a discarded cigarette.

Officials from the RFD said they want to remind everyone to make sure their smoke alarms are in working condition and to test them on a monthly basis. If a city resident doesn’t have a working smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm, call 311 and the RFD will install one for them.