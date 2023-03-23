ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters were working on a two-alarm fire that happened late Wednesday night at an apartment building on Monroe Avenue.

RFD said that the four-story masonry building housed 18 apartments and a food and drink establishment on the first floor.

Fire crews reported flames and smoke coming from the building as well as people on the fire escapes. Firefighters attacked the fire inside the building while the truck companies helped rescue the people on the fire escapes. The fire took half an hour to get under control.

According to RFD, the fire occurred on the third floor and gutted one apartment. There was also smoke and heat damage to the common areas.

Two occupants were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but no other civilians or firefighters reported injuries. Red Cross is currently assisting one of the tenants with housing.