Rochester Fire Department extinguish Strathallan Hotel fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department were called to a fire at The Strathallan Rochester Hotel & Spa on East Avenue on Friday evening.

Upon their arrival, firefighters said the kitchen at the north end of the building was on fire.

“Heavy black smoke was coming from the outside duct work and flames were coming from the hood inside the kitchen area,” RFD officials said. “Due to the size of the building and the amount of guests and restaurant patrons, a second alarm was declared.”

Firefighters were able to extinguish the visible fire but said the duct work was difficult to gain access to. Firefighters say removing the duct work and cooking appliances was a “tedious operation.”

Firefighters were able to put the fire under control in 45 minutes.

Hotel guests were allowed to return to their rooms. The RFD says the kitchen has been closed. No one was injured during the fire.

According to the RFD, the kitchen sustained major damage to the wood-burning section of the cookline. The Strathallan reopened to the public Saturday. The RFD says the hotel will be utilizing a second kitchen until the main kitchen is repaired, inspected and given the green light to be back in service.