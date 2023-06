ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department is currently investigating a “suspicious” fire that occurred on Roycroft Drive Saturday night.

RFD says when they arrived on scene, they found a two-story home on fire. They add they were able to get the fire under control. No one was found inside the home, and no firefighters were injured.

