ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Clifford Avenue Sunday night they say started because of children playing with matches inside the bedroom.

According to fire crews, responders arrived at 1660 Clifford Avenue around 9:35 p.m. for the report of a fire in the bedroom of a 2.5-story home.

Officials say the family was able to exit the property safely and was waiting on the porch upon the arrival of firefighters. Fire crews went into the home and quickly extinguished a fire in the back bedroom. Once inside, firefighters noticed matches on the floor and later determined the fire started due to children playing with them in the bedroom.

There were no injuries reported in this incident and the fire was contained to a set of clothes in the bedroom. Rochester fire officials urge caution when using lighters or matches inside a home.