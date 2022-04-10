ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire on Clifford Avenue Sunday afternoon.

RFD says they received multiple calls around 3:34 p.m. reporting smoke coming from the windows and roof. The RFD says another caller told them the property, a 1 1/2 story home, was vacant but three children were known to play inside the home.

Additionally RFD says a woman on scene said she was using GPS to track the children and it showed them inside the house at the time.

Fire crews proceeded with extinguishing the fire and performing multiple searches of the home. The RFD said they found no one inside the home. Eventually the female on scene said the kids were found at home playing in the garage.

Initial units were waved down to assist a car accident on Clifford Avenue and additional units were dispatched.

RFD says the fire was under control in 10 minutes and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.