Cat dies, investigation underway after fire on Santee Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A cat has died after a morning house fire Sunday in Rochester on Santee Street.

Crews with the Rochester Fire Department arrived to the scene shortly before 4:30 a.m. According to the RFD, the three-family structure and that all three apartments were occupied when the fire broke out.

There were working smoke detectors in the structure, firefighters say.

“Firefighters quickly attacked the fire on the 1st floor as fire was extending to the second floor and attic,” RFD officials said. “Additional crews searched the structure and did not find anybody else home.”

According to the RFD, a second alarm was requested due to the size of the structure and the amount of fire extending throughout the structure.

Firefighters spent roughly 45 minutes bringing the fire under control.

Firefighters say no neighboring properties received any damage. No civilians or firefighters were injured in the fire. The Rochester Fire Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation into what caused the fire.

