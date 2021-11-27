Investigation underway following house fire on Costar St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a house fire that took place Friday evening on Costar Street.

Firefighters say the house is a 2.5-story, wooden framed, two-family home. While investigating, firefighters discovered fire on the second floor. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out.

According to authorities, the house sustained significant damage to the second floor and the second floor is unable to be reoccupied.

It took firefighters less than 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

“While searching the structure a cat was located and removed. Due to the amount of smoke the cat was exposed to and how it was acting AMR did administer O2 to the cat who was then turned over to its owner,” the RFD said.

No one was injured in the fire. The Red Cross was called to provide housing for the occupants of the house. Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

