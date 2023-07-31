ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department is investigating two separate house fires that occurred within the City of Rochester overnight into Monday.

At 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, RFD was first called to a fire on Midland Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was in the attic of a single-family home. Those who lived in the house got out unharmed and there were no injuries to firefighters.

According to RFD, the house had significant damage and was deemed unlivable. Red Cross is currently assisting three adults and two kids.

Later that evening, firefighters then responded to a house fire on Glasgow Street at 2:30 a.m. A fire was in the attic of the two-family house and crews were able to extinguish the fire. All tenants escaped and no injuries were reported.

The tenants of the home were not able to occupy it due to the house having smoke and water damage.

RFD says they are currently investigating the causes of both fires.