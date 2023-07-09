ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a house fire that occurred Saturday night on Chili Avenue.

According to RFD, there was smoke coming from the basement of the home. They were able to extinguish the fire as an adult and three kids escaped the house. No injuries were reported.

The house did not sustain major damage and the occupants were able to return back into their home. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

RFD’s Investigation Unit is still working to determine the cause of the fire.