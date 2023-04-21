ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters say that a house fire on Cameron St. displaced a family of 10.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, an electrical fire occurred on the second floor of the home. The flames then quickly spread into the attic.

Firefighters say that the house is currently unlivable. A family of two adults and eight children has been displaced. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were confirmed and no further information has been revealed about the fire.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.