ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A home on Hillcrest Street is “unlivable” following a fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived on scene following reports of a house fire just before 3 p.m.

Rochester firefighters say the fire was caused due to an electrical issue involving a fan in a bedroom on the home’s first floor.

A occupant in the home called 911, according to RFD Captain David Abdoch. The other occupant of the home was safely brought out of the back of the house by firefighters with a ladder, due to the amount of fire in the home.

Both occupants were not taken to the hospital. Fire crews say the fire damage was contained to the first-floor bedroom, and smoke damage throughout the house.