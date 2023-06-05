ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department was on the scene of a vacant house fire on Malvern Street early Monday morning.

According to RFD, there was heavy fire on the second floor and the attic of the boarded-up structure. The fire led to the roof of the house to collapse.

No official information has been revealed as to what the cause of the fire was. Firefighters on the scene told News 8 that this was the third time within a month that there was a fire at the house and that it will be torn down.

Firefighters were able to battle the flames from the outside of the house. RFD said no exposures were affected, the home was unoccupied, and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.